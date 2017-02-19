Belleville HS wrestler Brad Murillo takes third at District 11 to advance to regions

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Brad Murillo finished third in the 145-pound weight class to lead the Belleville High School wrestling team at the NJSIAA District 11 tournament at Morristown High School on Feb. 18.

The Bucs finished ninth overall out of 10 teams.

Murillo advanced to the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Feb. 22, 24-25. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the regions.

David Guerra finished fourth at the 138-pound class for the Bucs.

Here are their results at the districts:

145 – Brad Murillo (4-2) placed 3rd and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brad Murillo (Belleville) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brad Murillo (Belleville) 4-2 won by decision over Paul LePera (Morris Catholic) 18-13 (Dec 9-5)

Semifinal – Garrett Beam (Queen Of Peace) 23-3 won by fall over Brad Murillo (Belleville) 4-2 (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match – Brad Murillo (Belleville) 4-2 won by decision over Marco Zecca (Hanover Park) 13-13 (Dec 9-6)

138 – David Guerra (10-11) placed 4th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – David Guerra (Belleville) 10-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – David Guerra (Belleville) 10-11 won by fall over Max Greenwood (Rutherford) 16-15 (Fall 1:59)

Semifinal – Sean Conley (Hanover Park) 26-5 won by tech fall over David Guerra (Belleville) 10-11 (TF-1.5 2:24 (17-2))

3rd Place Match – JeanCarlo San Juan (Queen Of Peace) 8-11 won by decision over David Guerra (Belleville) 10-11 (Dec 9-6)