Belleville HS wrestler Brad Murillo finishes sixth during inspiring run at Region 3 tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Belleville High School wrestler Brad Murillo enjoyed an inspiring run in the Region 3 tournament held at West Orange High School, finishing in sixth place in the 145-pound weight class.

Murillo regrouped from a quarterfinal loss and was just one win from advancing to the NJSIAA state tournament in Atlantic City. Unfortunately, he lost to Nutley’s Aaron Dunn in a close 5-3 decision.

In the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Murillo pinned Verona’s John Gabriele in 4:12.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24, Murillo was pinned by Queen of Peace’s Garrett Beam in 5:03.

On Saturday, Murillo won by forfeit over Delbarton’s AJ Lonski in the wrestleback quarterfinals before losing to Dunn in the wrestleback semifinals later in the day. A victory would have put Murillo in the third-place consolation. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to Atlantic City.

After losing to Dunn, Murillo wrestled in the fifth-place consolation where he lost to North Bergen’s ike Mejia, 6-5, to finish sixth overall.

Dunn finished third.

Murilllo was the lone Belleville HS wrestler in the region tournament.