BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School Crew Team has been blessed with a generous donation of a brand new shell. The donor, Robert Babb, is a Belleville alum, Class of 1962.

The boat is named after his father, Nova Babb, who was an educator in the Belleville Public Schools.

Robert Babb will be visiting the boathouse on Saturday, March 18th at 11 a.m. where the Belleville Crew Team will dedicate the boat to his father.