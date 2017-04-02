Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at Season Opener

The Belleville High School track and field boys’ and girls’ track and field teams opened the 2017 spring season with a fine effort at the Season Opener Invitational on April 1 at River Dell HS in Oradell

The following are Belleville’s results:

Throwing Results

Seventh in Shot Put and Discus Varsity

​Shot Put New 3 man record : 117 feet, 1 inch: Mahmoud Youssef (41 feet, 1 inch), Frank Ricciardelli, and Nick Guardabasco

Discus: 327 feet: Mahmoud Youssef (116 feet, 5 inches), Alixander Davis, and Nick Guardabasco

​Varsity Girls Discus: 220 feet with Nichole Henry 95 feet 5 inches, Kiara Collazo, and Amarilex Davis

Novice Discus: Frank Ricciardelli and Gabe DiPalma 169 feet, 7 inches.

Running results:

Varsity Girls 4×100 and 4×200: Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, and Estephany Perez 55.7 and 1:57

Varsity Boys 4×100 and 4×200: Anthony Velez, Frank Ricciardelli, John Centanni, Kyle Walsh 47.8 and 1:38

Novice Boys 4×100 and 4×200: Wady Then, Anthony Bodero, Matt LaTorre, and Marquis Valentin 52.1 and 145.5

Novice Girls 4×100 and 4×200: Katrina Mejia, Rina Blauvelt, Natalia Peralta, and Ilce Perez 1:05.6 and 2:20.1

Freshmen Boys 4×100 and 4×200: Chad Manning, Sebastian Mezarescu, Lawrence Mendoza, and Jeremy Robinson 55.1 and 1:54.5

  

