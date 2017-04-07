Young Belleville HS baseball team endures growing pains; looks to improve following slow start to season

BELLEVILLE, – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team hopes to bounce back from a slow start to the season.

The Bucs dropped their first three games of the season.

On Saturday, April 1, the Bucs lost to Caldwell, 16-4, on the road.

BHS fell to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6-3, Monday, April 3, on the road. Sophomore catcher/third baseman Evan Torres went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

BHS lost to Newark East Side, 5-2, April 5, on the road. Senior Mark Cruz pitched a great game, allowing five hits and two hits and striking out seven over six innings. “Mark was in total control on the mound,” lauded BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “We’re really excited about how he thew and looking forward to getting him back on the mound.”

Unfortunately, the Bucs committed four errors, which led to five unearned runs.

“Right now, we’re going through some growing pains,” said Sorce. “We’ve started at least six sophomores in each game. Sophomore Chris Amparo has five hits in our three games. Sophomores Evan Torres, Brian Defreites, Josh Rodriguez, Sebastian Alverio, and Derek Lombardi have been in the starting lineup in each game. On a good note, senior captain Sam Abreu should return from his knee injury on Saturday. Adding Sam to our lineup should help us greatly.”

Upcoming games

Saturday 4/8: at Glen Ridge 11 a.m.

Monday 4/10: vs. West Essex

Wed. 4/12: vs. Science

Thurs. 4/13: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Sat. 4/15: at Bloomfield Tech, 11 a.m.

Brayan Villar will will pitch Saturday. Cruz will get the start Monday vs. West Essex. Alverio will get his first start sometime next week.

“I’m optimistic that we will continue to improve in time,” said Sorce. “Our guys are working hard and gaining valuable experience. I’m confident that we will continue to improve.”