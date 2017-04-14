Belleville HS baseball team posts impressive wins during week

BELLEVILLE, NJ – After an 0-4 start to the season, the Beleville High School varsity baseball team went 2-2 this week.

On Monday, April 10, the Bucs defeated West Essex, 17-7. Junior Dan Pinedo was 2-for-4 with three RBI and earned the win out of the bullpen. Seniors Sam Abreu and Brayan Villar combined for six hits to lead the attack.

Following tough losses to Cedar Grove, 13-2, Tuesday, April 11, and Science, 6-4, Wednesday, April 12, the Bucs had a huge win at West Orange on Thursday night, April 13, with an 11-6 victory

Senior Alex Luna pitched five innings of relief, allowing just one hit to earn the win. “We did a lot of damage with two outs throughout the game,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Chris Amparo, Brian Defreites, Alex Luna, and Mark Cruz all had RBI hits in the game with two outs. Defreites, Luna, and Cruz all had two-out hits in a four-run fourth inning.”

On Saturday, April 15, the Bucs will visit Bloomfield Tech. Mark Cruz will start on the mound.

On Monday, April 17, the Bucs will host Bloomfield at 7 p.m. Senior Anthony Roman will start on the mound.

The Bucs also have home games on Wednesday, April 19, against Caldwell; Friday, April 21, against Montclair Kimberley Academy; and Saturday, April 22, against Paterson Kennedy. The starting pitchers for those games have not been determined.

“We had two great wins this week,” said Sorce. “We are playing better baseball. My coaches and I are excited for the next few games, we are hoping to take a big step forward.”