BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School Crew team enjoyed a good day on Saturday, April 15, at the Metropolitan Youth Speed Order.

A few of Belleville boats were awarded medals.

• Boys JV 4+ earned second place.

• Girls Novice 4+ earned second place.

• Boys Novice 4+ earned second place.

• Boys JV 8+ earned second place.

• Girls JV 4+ earned third place.

Full results with details can be found at https://herenow.com/results/#/races/20348/results