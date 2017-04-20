Belleville HS baseball team seeks to regroup

BELLEVILLE, NJ –The Belleville High School varsit baseball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

Since beating West Orange, the Bucs have lost three in a row to fall to a 2-9 record.

On Saturday, April 15, BHS lost at Bloomfield Tech, 5-4. After a rough first inning where its starter was removed, junior Danny Pinedo did an outstanding job in relief. Pinedo pitched 5 2/3 of scoreless relief. “Danny was great,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “He threw strikes, changed speeds and had their hitters off balance. They scored a run off Josh Rodriguez in the seventh to earn the win.”

The Bucs then suffered tough losses on Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, losing to Bloomfield, 11-0, and Caldwell, 12-2, respectively. “Senior Anthony Roman did a good job on the mound against Bloomfield, but we committed six errors, which led to the majority of Bloomfield’s runs,” Sorce said.

The Bucs will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, April 21. Pinedo will get the start on the mound.

On Saturday, April 22, BHS will host Paterson Kennedy. Pitcher Sebastian Alverio will get the start.

On Monday, April 24, the Bucs will host Newark East Side. The starting pitcher will be determined this weekend.