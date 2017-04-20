HS Essex County Tournament Golf results: Seton Hall Prep’s Creighton Hendrix defends invididual title

For the second straight season, Seton Hall Prep senior Creighton Hendrix finished in first place overall at the boys’ Essex County Tournament on April 19 at Hendricks Field Course in Belleville.

Hendrix shot a 74. Verona’s Jack Strippoli was second with a 75. Nutley’s Michael Purcell took third at 76, and West Orange’s Tyler Galantini and Livingston’s Kevin Neary tied for fourth at 77.

Millburn won the team title with a score of 315.

Montclair was second at 316, Seton Hall Prep was third at 318, Livingston was fourth at 333, Glen Ridge and Montclair Kimberley Academy were tied for fifth at 337, West Essex and Newark Academy tied for seventh at 345, Nutley was ninth at 352, Verona was 10th at 374, Bloomfield was 11th at 412, Caldwell was 12th at 418. Belleville was 13th at 431, West Orange was 14th at 434, and St. Benedict’s Prep was 15th at 442.