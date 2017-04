BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School golf team was competitive, but lost in a close matchup against Caldwell High School and West Orange High School at Hendricks Field in Belleville on. Season low scores were posted by Belleville’s John Occidental with a 55 and Nigel Ng with a 52.

The golf team’s next match is a quad against Shabazz, Glen Ridge and East Side high schools on April 24.