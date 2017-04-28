Belleville HS baseball team tops Golda Och to advance in GNT

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The 22nd-seeded Belleville High School varsity baseball team defeated 27th-seeded Golda Och, 12-0, April 28, in the first preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament at home.

Brayan Villar and Chandler Apple combined for the shutout.

“Villar threw the ball well today,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Hopefully, he will build on this start.”

Josh Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a a double and a homer.

The Bucs are 3-10 and presently hold the No. 16 and final seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 power-point standings. The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason.

“Our next two games are very important in gaining power points,” said Sorce.

The Bucs will host Glen Ridge on Friday, April 28. Sophomore Sebastian Alverio will get the start on the mound.

BHS will then play at No. 19 seed Barringer in the second preliminary round of the GNT on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. Dan Pinedo will get the start on the mound. The winner will play in the final preliminary round on May 4. The winner of that preliminary game will be re-seeded as the No. 16 team in the GNT and will visit top-seeded Millburn in the first round on May 6.

BHS will visit West Essex on Monday, May 1, in North Caldwell. Villar is the starting pitcher.

The Bucs will host New Providence on May 3.