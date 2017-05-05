Belleville HS baseball team enjoys winning stretch; gains revenge vs. Glen Ridge in the GNT

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team has made significant improvements.

The Bucs have won three of their last four games to improve to a 6-12 record through May 4.

In the Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round on April 29, the Bucs defeated Barringer, 7-5, in Newark. Junior Dan Pinedo pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. Sophomore third baseman Chris Amparo went 2-for-3.

On May 1, the Bucs defeated West Essex, 6-4, at home in a Sujper Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Senior Brayan Villar pitched six strong innings and senior Anthony Roman earned the save. Sophomore shortstop Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run homer. He has three home runs on the season.

On May 3, the Bucs dropped a tough 10-4 decision to New Providence at home in a non-conference game. The Bucs held a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.

The Bucs then defeated Glne Ridge, 6-0, in the final preliminary round game of the GNT on May 4 in Glen Ridge.

It was a sweet win for the Bucs, who lost to Glen Ridge in the previous two meetings this season. Pinedo pitched a complete game three-hit shutout. Sophomore leadoff hitter Brian Defreites had two hits. The Bucs stole nine bases on the day which put them in positions to score runs.

The Bucs, who gained the No. 16 seed with the win over Glen Ridge, will visit top-seeded Millburn in the first round on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. The rain date is Monday, May 8. Senior Brayan Villar will get the start on the mound.