Belleville HS baseball team falls to Millburn in GNT first round; looks to continue progress

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team lost to top-seeded Millburn, 11-0, in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Monday, May 8, in Millburn.

“Millburn has been in the (state) top 20 all season and when you play them, it’s clear why,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Our guys battled, but they were very strong.”

BHS fell to Cedar Grove, 12-2, Tuesday, May 9, at home.

The Bucs posted a 12-0 home win over Orange on Wednesday, May 10. Sophomore Sebastian Alverio and junior Justin Klus combined for the shutout.

BHS moved to a 7-14 record.

“We have certainly made a lot of improvement as the season has gone on,” Sorce said. “I’m stressing to our guys that we need to keep getting better and finish strong.”

The Bucs will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, May 12. Anthony Roman will get the start on the mound.

BHS will host Bloomfield Tech on Monday, May 15. Brayan Villar will be the starting pitcher.

The Bucs will visit Lodi on Thursday, May 18. Dan Pinedo will get the start on the mound.

The Bucs will host Kennedy-Iselin on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

The Bucs will face rival Nutley on Tuesday, May 23, on Senior Night at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University, at 7 p.m.

BHS will host West Orange on Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m.