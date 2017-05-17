Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at SEC meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships on May 15 at Schools Stadium in Newark.

BHS results

Boys shot put:

1st place: Mahmoud Youssef 47-2.25

2nd place: Nick Guardabasco 45-5

3rd place: Frank Ricciardelli 42-8.5

Boys Discus

1st place: Mahmoud Youssef 144-0

2nd place: Nick Guardabasco 127-3

Girls 100M Dash

3rd place: Sara Manning 12.9 and 13.02

Bernice Banks 13.49

Danielle Sharpe 13.53

Girls 200M Dash

4th place: Sara Manning 27.2

Bernice Banks 28.58

Camillah Nigatu 29.22

Girls Discus

4th place: Kiara Collazo 88-0

Boys 100M Dash

4th place: Gustavo Viana 11.63 and 11.73

Boys High Jump

5th place: 19-8.5 Gustavo Viana

Girls 400M Dash

1:01.77 Sara Manning 6th place

1:06.21 Camillah Nigatu