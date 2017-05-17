Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at SEC meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships on May 15 at Schools Stadium in Newark.
BHS results
Boys shot put:
1st place: Mahmoud Youssef 47-2.25
2nd place: Nick Guardabasco 45-5
3rd place: Frank Ricciardelli 42-8.5
Boys Discus
1st place: Mahmoud Youssef 144-0
2nd place: Nick Guardabasco 127-3
Girls 100M Dash
3rd place: Sara Manning 12.9 and 13.02
Bernice Banks 13.49
Danielle Sharpe 13.53
Girls 200M Dash
4th place: Sara Manning 27.2
Bernice Banks 28.58
Camillah Nigatu 29.22
Girls Discus
4th place: Kiara Collazo 88-0
Boys 100M Dash
4th place: Gustavo Viana 11.63 and 11.73
Boys High Jump
5th place: 19-8.5 Gustavo Viana
Girls 400M Dash
1:01.77 Sara Manning 6th place
1:06.21 Camillah Nigatu