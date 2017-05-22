Belleville HS’ Mahmoud Youssef wins discus event at County track and field meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Mahmoud Youssef won the boys’ discus event to lead the Belleville High School boys’ track and field team at the Essex County Championships, May 19-20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

Youssef threw 145 feet, 5 inches.

Youssef also took the sixth-place medal in the shot put at 44 feet-7 3/4 inches.

Gustavo Viana took fourth in the javelin at 161-5 for the Bucs.

On the girls’ side, Kiara Collazo placed fourth in the javelin at 101 feet and sixth in the discus at 94 feet. Nichole Henry took fourth in the discus at 100-7 inches.

The Bucs received other solid efforts.

Nick Guardasco took seventh in the discus at 117-1 and 13th in the shot put at 41-1 3/4.

Amarilex Davis-Genera was 13th in the girls’ discus at 79-7.

Kyle Walsh was 12th in the javelin at 136-2.

Frank Ricciardelli was 11th in the shot put at 41-4 1/2.