Belleville HS boys’ volleyball team pulls off upset win in state tournament first round

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The 12th-seeded Belleville High School boys’ varsity volleyball team upset fifth-seeded Dover, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament May 23 in Dover.

Alcides dos Reis had 19 kills; Fidel Barrazza had 25 digs; Mohamed Youssef posted 11 kills and five blocks; Christoffer Marquez notched eight kills and Michael Feneque collected 40 assists and six digs for the Bucs, who moved to a 14-11 record and will visit fourth-seeded Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals May 25. The winner will face the winner between top-seeded Wayne Valley and eighth-seeded Jefferson in the semifinals May 31.

Dover was ranked No. 17 in the state.