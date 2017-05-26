Belleville HS senior Daniel Castano receives Best Teammate Award

Belleville High School senior Daniel Castano has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Daniel, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during recent ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. Daniel is a member of the BHS cross-country squad as well as winter and spring track teams. Coaches selected him as the Best Teammate because of his exceptional work ethic, optimistic attitude and selfless dedication to the team and school.

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Belleville H.S. Best Teammate Daniel Castano; Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac and Bloomfield Branch Manager Catherine Samarati.

Photo by Steve Hockstein