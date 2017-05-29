Belleville HS track and field athletes give good efforts at section meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Mahmoud Yousef finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet-10 1/2 inches and fellow junior Gustavo Viana took fifth in the javelin at 164-6 to lead the Belleville High School boys’ track and field team at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 state Championships, May 26-27, at River Dell HS in Oradell.

Viana also took seventh in the long jump at 19-1.

Anthony Velez, a senior, was eighth in the 100-meter dash in 11.87, seventh in the high jump at 5-10, and ninth in the long jump at 18-10 for the Bucs.

On the girls’ side, Nichole Henry was seventh at 101-3 and fellow Kiara Collaza was ninth at 96-7 in the discus for BHS.

With their top-six finishes, Yousef and Viana qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 state Championships, June 2-3, at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus.