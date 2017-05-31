Young Belleville HS baseball team made strides this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Despite finishing with a 9-18 record, the young Belleville High School varsity baseball team gained valuable experience this season, much to head coach Joe Sorce’s delight.

“We were a very young team with anywhere from five to seven sophomores in the lineup everyday,” said Sorce. “Seven sophomores earned a varsity letter. I feel that the team certainly made progress throughout the season.”

Senior outfielder Sam Abreu and sophomore infielder Josh Rodriguez were voted on the Second Team on the All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

Seniors Alex Luna and Brayan Villar were named Honorable Mention.

Rodriguez hit .324 and .sophomore third baseman Chris Amparo hit .310. “Hopefully these guys continue to make strides,” said Sorce.

Sophomore second baseman Brian Defreites led the team with 23 walks and 22 stolen bases. “He should be a major table-setter next year,” said Sorce.

Other returning letterwinners will be junior Dan Pinedo, who made great strides as a pitcher, sophomore Derek Lombardi, who contributed as a catcher/outfielder; sophomore Evan Torres, who was the team’s primary catcher; and sophomore Joe Monroig, the team’s backup first baseman this year but contributed when called on.

The Bucs also received a solid season from sophomore Sebastian Alverio, a starting pitcher and left fielder.

Indeed, Sorce is looking forward to next season.

“We are returning a lot of players and hopefully we continue to make improvements,” said Sorce.

This summer, the Bucs will participate in a developmental league and will field two teams: 18U and 16U. The season starts June 12.