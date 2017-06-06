Local athletes spark Montclair Kimberley Academy spring teams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo of tennis team:

Pictured are members of the MKA tennis team surrounding coach Val Azzoli who holds the prep B championship trophy. From left are Max Goldfarb, Joey Smuckler, Bhavik Desai, Michaels, Rohan Israni and Milian Seeve.

UPPER MONTCLAIR, NJ – Bennett Knowles, Nico Corbo, and Will Michels were key contributors on their respective Montclair Kimberley Academy teams this spring.

Knowles, of West Orange, enjoyed an outstanding freshman season the golf team, earning Most Valuable Player honors after leading the team with a stroke average of 6.2 over par as the Cougars also finished 4-9 in the Super Essex Conference.

Corbo, of Belleville, was an effective pitcher for the baseball team with an 0-2 record and 3.23 ERA as the Cougars finished 9-13 overall and 6-10 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division. Corbo pitched extremely well in a 1-0 loss at Livingston in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament. He also batted .275 with four doubles and 12 RBI. His brother, Gerard, was another member of the MKA team, batting .333 with four doubles and 14 RBI.

Will Michaels, of Glen Ridge, was the third singles champion in helping the tennis team win the prep B tournament title this past spring season. The Cougars (12-6 overall) also went undefeated in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division in capturing that regular-season crown.