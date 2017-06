Essex County HS Developmental Summer Baseball League to begin inaugural season

Connect on Linked in

The Essex County High School Developmental Summer Baseball League will have its inaugural season.

The Essex County teams formerly played in the Essex County American Legion League for many years. The ECALL has been disbanded.

The following are schedules for the Senior teams (all times are at 5:45 p.m., unless otherwise noted):

Monday, June 12

Belleville at Bloomfield

Verona at Caldwell

West Essex at Cedar Grove

Nutley at Columbia

Glen Ridge at Montclair Kimberley Academy

Montclair at West Orange

Wednesday, June 14

Belleville at West Orange

MKA at West Essex

Thursday, June 15

Nutley at Belleville, 7:45 p.m.

Caldwell at Cedar Grove

Columbia at MKA

Verona at Montclair

Glen Ridge at West Essex

Bloomfield at West Orange

Monday, June 19

West Essex at Bloomfield

West Orange at Cedar Grove

Belleville at Columbia

Montclair at Glen Ridge

Caldwell at Nutley

Tuesday, June 20

Verona at Belleville

Columbia at Caldwell

Cedar Grove at Glen Ridge

Bloomfield at MKA

Montclair at West Essex

Nutley at West Orange

Wednesday, June 21

Glen Ridge at Caldwell

MKA at Verona

Thursday, June 22

Columbia at Bloomfield

MKA at Cedar Grove

Nutley at Montclair

West Essex at Verona

Monday, June 26

Bloomfield at Caldwell

Glen Ridge at Columbia

Cedar Grove at Montclair

Verona at Nutley

Belleville at West Essex

MKA at West Orange

Tuesday, June 27

Caldwell at Belleville

Bloomfield at Glen Ridge

Nutley at MKA

Columbia at Montclair

Cedar Grove at Verona

West Essex at West Orange

Wednesday, June 28

Caldwell at West Essex

Thursday, June 29

Montclair at Bloomfield

Cedar Grove at Columbia

Belleville at MKA

Glen Ridge at Nutley

Wednesday, July 5

Nutley at Bloomfield

Belleville at Cedar Grove

West Orange at Columbia

Verona at Glen Ridge

Caldwell at Montclair

Thursday, July 6

Montclair at Belleville

MKA at Caldwell

Bloomfield at Cedar Grove

West Essex at Nutley

Columbia at Verona

Glen Ridge at West Orange

Monday, July 10

West Orange at Caldwell

West Essex at Columbia

Belleville at Glen Ridge

MKA at Montclair

Cedar Grove at Nutley

Tuesday, July 11

Caldwell at Belleville

Cedar Grove at Bloomfield

Columbia at Glen Ridge

West Orange at MKA

Montclair at Nutley

Verona at West Essex

Wednesday, July 12

Bloomfield at Verona

Thursday, July 13

Montclair at Belleville

MKA at Bloomfield

Nutley at Caldwell

West Essex at Cedar Grove

West Orange at Columbia

Verona at Glen Ridge

There will possibly be playoffs at the end of the regular season.