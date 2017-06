West Orange Rec Summer Basketball League tips offs

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange Recreation Summer Basketball League tips off Tuesday, June 27.

The local teams in the Worrall Media area are West Orange, Glen Ridge, Good Shepherd-Irvington, St. Joseph-Maplewood, Belleville, and St. Thomas of Bloomfield.

West Orange has two teams in each boys division.

2017 West Orange Recreation Summer Basketball League

7th/8th GRADE BOYS

all games at Liberty Middle School

Tuesday, June 27

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. WO Knights, 7 p.m.

Belleville vs. Verona, 8 p.m.

West Orange vs.Glen Ridge, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Caldwell vs. West Orange, 6 p.m.

WO Knights vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 7 p.m.

Verona vs. St. Joseph’s-Maplewood, 8 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Belleville, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

West Orange vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 6 p.m.

Caldwell vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Verona, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Verona vs. WO Knights, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Verona vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. WO Knights, 7 p.m.

Belleville vs. West Orange, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. Caldwell, 7 p.m.

WO Knights vs. West Orange, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Playoff quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 25

Playoff semifinals

Thursday, July 27

Championship Game

5th/6th GRADE BOYS

all games at Tanoff Gym, Court #1, West Orange High School

Tuesday, June 27

WO Mountaineers vs. Glen Ridge White, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. Glen Ridge Red, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. West Orange, 8 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3

West Orange vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Glen Ridge White vs. WO Mountaineers, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge Red vs. Caldwell, 8 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. St. Joseph’s-Maplewood, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Glen Ridge Red vs. Glen Ridge White, 7 p.m.

WO Mountaineers vs. St. Joseph’s-Maplewood, 8 p.m.

West Orange vs. Caldwell, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Glen Ridge Red, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge White, 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Belleville, 8 p.m.

WO Mountaineers vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Glen Ridge White vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge-Red vs. WO Mountaineers, 8 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. West Orange, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Playoff quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 26

Playoff semifinals

Thursday, July 27

Championship game

3rd/4th GRADE BOYS

all games in Tarnoff Gym at WOHS (Developmental Division, no playoffs and no awards)

Tuesday, June 27

Glen Ridge vs. Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

WO Mountaineers vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 7:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Glen Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. West Orange

Caldwell vs. WO Mountaineers, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Caldwell vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 6:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. Glen Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. WO Mountaineers, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

West Orange vs. Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7:30 p.m.

WO Mountaineers vs. Glen Ridge, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Glen Ridge vs. West Orange, 6:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. WO Mountaineers, 8:30 p.m.

7th/8th Grade Girls

all games at Liberty Middle School

Monday, June 26

St. Thomas vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs. Montville, 7 p.m.

Maywood vs. Rockaway, 7 p.m.

Maplewood vs. Belleville, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Montville vs. Maplewood, 6 p.m.

Rockaway 7 vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Rockaway 8 vs. West Orange, 8 p.m.

Belleville vs. Maywood, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Rockaway 7, 6 p.m.

Maplewood vs. Rockaway 8, 7 p.m.

Maywood vs. Montville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

West Orange vs. Maplewood, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7 p.m.

Rockaway 8 vs. Maywood, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 10

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Montville, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas vs. Rockaway 8, 7 p.m.

Rockaway 7 vs. Belleville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Montville vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs. Rockaway 7, 7 p.m.

Rockaway 8 vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 17

St. Thomas vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Maywood vs. West Orage, 7 p.m.

Maplewood vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 and Monday, July 24

Playoffs first round and quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 26

Playoff semifinals

Thursday, July 27

Championship Game

5th/6th GRADE GIRLS

all games in Tarnoff Gym at WOHS

Thursday, June 29

Glen Ridge vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 6:30 p.m.

Randolph vs. Rockaway 5, 7:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Rockaway 6, 8:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Belleville, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Belleville vs. West Orange, 6:30 p.m.

Rockaway 6 vs. Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Rockaway 5 vs. Glen Ridge, 8:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Good Shepherd-Irvington vs. Belleville, 6:30 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Rockaway 6, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph vs. West Orange, 8:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Rockaway 5, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Rockaway 5 vs. Good Shepherd-Irvington, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville vs. Randolph, 8:30 p.m.

Rockaway 6 vs. St. Joseph’s-Maplewood, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Playoff quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 26

Playoff semifinals

Thursday, July 27

Championship Game

3rd/4th GRADE GIRLS

all games in Tarnoff Gym at WOHS (Developmental Division, no playoffs and no awards)

Three-team Wheel

Each game is two 8-minute stop time quarters

Thursday, June 29

Glen Ridge vs. West Orange, 6:30 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. West Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

West Orange vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 6:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. Glen Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Glen Ridge vs. West Orange, 6:30 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Maplewood vs. West Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

West Orange vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 6:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. St. Joseph-Maplewood, 7:30 p.m.