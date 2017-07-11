Belleville HS Senior summer baseball team enjoys victories

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School Senior summer baseball team improved to 5-6 this week in the High School Developmental League Essex County Senior Division.

The Bucs lost to Cedar Grove 8-0, but rebounded to beat Montclair, 8-7, and Glen Ridge, 9-0.

Against Montclair, Danny Pinedo started for the Bucs and pitched well. However, the game was tied going into the bottom of the seventh. Juistino Cerere led off with a clean single, stole second and scored the winning run when Pinedo lined a double off the left field fence.

Brandon Sagrista pitched the final two innings for the Bucs to pick up the win.

Against Glen Ridge, Derek Lombardi pitched six innings of no-hit ball while holding Glen Ridge scoreless. Evan Torres, Albert Carrero and Danny Pinedo each had two hits for the Bucs.

The Bucs will finish the regular season Tuesday night, July 11, at 5:45 p.m. against Caldwell before starting the playoffs next week.