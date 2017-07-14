Belleville HS 16U baseball team gains valuable learning experience this summer

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School 16U summer baseball team finished the 2017 High School Development League Essex County Junior Division with a 3-9 record.

Although it was a season with mostly eighth-graders playing against kids much older than them, it was a learning experience.

The three wins were two against Cedar Grove and one against West Essex. They did compete well and were in most of the games.

The team was led by freshmen Anthony Wnek, Nathaniel Pleasant, Noberto Valentin, Joe Nodjak, Jiustino Cecere and Owen.

The eighth-graders fared well against the strong competition, led by Joe Abramson, Angel Petrozzino, Josh Perez, Jason Miranda, Josh Lane, Aiden Monge, Adiel DeLeon, and Orlando Perez.