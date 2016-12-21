Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Livingston to improve to 2-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon scored 21 points for the second straight game to start to the season and the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Livingston, 47-25, Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to a 2-0 record.

Cannon, a senior, also had 10 rebounds. Jalia Santos had 11 points; Aicha Naouai had seven points and seven rebounds; Toni Blandford had two points and seven rebounds and Sarah Edmond had two points and eight rebounds for the Bengals.