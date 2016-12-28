Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament to move to 4-0 record

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE – Sophomore Michael Ramos scored 20 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 57-39 win over Glen Ridge in the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.

Junior Kyle Barrow and seniors Myles Toppin and Francis Lorenzo each had eight points for the Bengals, who improved to a 4-0 record. Junior Mayowa Akindebe had four points; and junior Richie Guillaume and Jamir Ramos each had two points for BHS.

Junior Tyler Liddy had 13 points to lead the Glen Ridge HS Ridgers, who moved to a 3-2 record. Junior George Kinzler had nine points; senior Charlie DeLuca had eight points; sophomore Liam Gunnarsson, junior Avery Hackett, sophomore Simon Low and senior Max Thompson each had two points and junior Christian Samuels had one point for the Ridgers.

The Bengals will face People’s Prep on Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. and the Ridgers will also face People’s Prep on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. both in the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament.