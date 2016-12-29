Grace Cannon nets 29 points to power unbeaten Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team past Belleville in Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament championship game

GLEN RIDGE – Senior guard Grace Cannon scored 29 points and added six steals, three assists and two blocks to lead the undefeated Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 50-42 win over Belleville in the championship of the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

Junior Aicha Naouai had eight points and six rebounds and senior Jalia Santos had eight points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Kasey Coury had four points, four rebounds and two steals and junior Raquel Plata added two points for the Bengals, who improved to a 5-0 record.

Belleville, which was handed its first loss of the season, was led by senior center Gianna Benacquista’s 19 points and junior center Emani Hill’s 11 points. Belleville moved to a 4-1 record.

In the previous day, Bloomfield defeated Glen Ridge, 41-30, in the opening round, led by Cannon’s 19 points and Plata’s seven points, while Belleville defeated People’s Prep, 57-40, led by Hill’s 12 points and 10 rebounds; Benacquista’s 10 points, six assists and four rebounds; and sophomore forward Yanyckza Flores’ 10 points.

The Bengals’ next game will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against East Orange Campus at 4 p.m.

Belleville’s next game is Thursday, Jan. 5, at home against Christ the King Prep.