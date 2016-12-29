Michael Ramos leads undefeated Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team to strong win over People’s Prep in Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament

GLEN RIDGE –

Sophomore Michael Ramos scored 21 points and senior Myles Toppin had 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks as the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team won in impressive fashion over People’s Prep, 72-33, in the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament to remain perfect on the season with a 5-0 record.

Junior Richie Guillaume had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals; junior Kyle Barrow had eight points; and junior Mayowa Akindebe, senior Francis Lorenzo and Will Robinson each had four points for the Bengals, whose next game will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, at North Star Academy in Newark at 6:30 p.m.