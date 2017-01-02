Adam Lutick leads Bloomfield HS wrestling team at Roselle Park Tournament

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – After a so-so showing in the Mount Olive Tournament to start the season, the Bloomfield High School wrestling squad had a similar showing in the Roselle Park Tournament on Dec. 29.

In a nine-team field, the Bengals finished fifth. A team from North Carolina won the event. Senior Adam Lutick placed second at 220 pounds, and Bloomfield earned second-place finishes at 126 and 132.

“We just have to be more consistent,” saId veteran coach Sam Fusaro. “We have to work as hard as possible if we want to be successful. That’s what Adam does, starting in practice.”

In a big dual match, Bloomfield will host Seton Hall Prep on Friday, Jan. 6.