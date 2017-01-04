Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team falls to East Orange Campus for first loss of season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon scored 12 points; Raquel Plata had 10 points, and Sarah Edmond added seven points and 10 rebounds, but the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team had its first loss of the season, falling to East Orange Campus, 53-38, Jan. 3, at BHS.

The Bengals moved to a 5-1 record. Briana Mills had 17 points and Anoushka Boatswain had 14 points and eight rebounds for East Orange Campus, which improved to 4-2. Moriyah Jordan also had nine points for EOC.

  

