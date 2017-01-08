Grace Cannon’s 24 points propel 7-1 Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon had 24 points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 44-31 home win over Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Cannon made 17 free throws, two two-pointers and one three-pointer. The senior guard also had eight rebounds and six steals.

Genesis Collins had four points, six assists and three rebounds for the Bengals, who won their second straight to improve to a 7-1 record.

Kasey Coury had four points and three rebounds; Sarah Edmond had four points, six rebounds and two assists; Aicha Naouai contributed three points, seven rebounds and two steals; Raquel Plata had two points; Jayda Lee had two points and two steals and Jalia Santos added a free throw.

Upcoming games

Jan. 10, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14, West Essex, noon