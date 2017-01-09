Bloomfield National Little League to hold registration on Jan. 20 and 21

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield National Little League will hold baseball registration for the 2017 season on Friday, Jan 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bloomfield Middle School Cafeteria. BHM is located at 60 Huck Road.

The cost is $90 per child or $150 per family.

Players who attend school within the Bloomfield National Little League boundaries regardless of residency are eligible. If your child attends Oak View, Demarest, Franklin, Brookdale, St. Thomas or any school within the boundaries, you may now register with BNLL.

Children must be 5 years old and not older than 12 by April 30, 2017 and live in the Bloomfield National boundaries in order to be eligible to play. The boundaries are from Belleville Ave. odd number houses from the Garden State Parkway to Glen Ridge, and all areas north of Belleville Ave.

Proof of residency includes copy of a utility bill, tax bill, etc. and a copy of your child’s birth certificate must be brought to the registration.

Bloomfield National invites all interested parents to volunteer as managers, coaches or team parents. Please bring a valid copy of your driver’s license and fill out a volunteer application.

To speed up your trip to registration, visit the BNLL website at teamz.com/bloomfieldnational and download all of the league forms. You can fill them out prior to arriving to save time. Also, you can get the latest league information and learn more about upcoming events.