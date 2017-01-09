Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team jolts Elizabeth to move to 8-1

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Michael Ramos scored 17 points and Kyle Barrow had 11 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 67-49 win over Elizabeth in the New Year’s Tip-Off at West Orange HS.

The Bengals improved to an 8-1 record.

Richie Guillaume had 11 points; Francis Lorenzo had nine points; Myles Toppin had seven points; Al-Samad Henderson had four points and Mayowa Akindebe and Jamir Ramos each had two points for BHS.

In the previous day, the Bengals defeated West Essex, 57-29, at West Essex in North Caldwell. Michael Ramos had 11 points; Akindebe had 10 points and six rebounds; Guillaume had seven points and six rebounds; Barrow had seven points and six rebounds and Toppin had seven points and four rebounds.

Michael Ramos notched 14 points and had four steals and Lorenzo scored 17 points to lead the Bengals to a 77-29 win over North Star Academy on Jan. 3 in Newark. Toppin had 11 points and six rebounds; Guillaume had nine points and six steals; and Barrow had eight points for the Bengals’ sixth straight win to start the season.

In the next game, the Bengals lost to Millburn, 42-37, Jan. 5 in Millburn. Guillaume had 15 points and Toppin had seven points.

Upcoming games

Jan. 10, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14, Kearny, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16, MLK Classic, at Long Branch, vs. Neptune, noon

Jan. 17, at Verona, 4 p.m.