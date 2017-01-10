The 28th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield HS Alumni Basketball Game to be held Jan. 13

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 28th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield High School Alumni Basketball Game will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, at the BHS main gym. The event is organized by the Bloomfield Educational Foundation.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sixth Grade Girls Game: Fairview vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

• Sixth Grade Boys Game: Brookdale vs. Watsessing, 6:30 p.m.

• Alumni Game, 7 p.m.

Admission is charged for adults and children, separately.

Proceeds benefit the Ted Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund.

Elementary school players are admitted free. Family members must purchase tickets.

An after-party will take place at Brookdale Tavern and Kitchen following the Alumni Game. A fee is charged for the after-party.