Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats previously-unbeaten Orange

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Myles Toppin scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and Michael Ramos had eight points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 39-36 home win over previously-undefeated Orange on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Mayowa Akindebe had six points and eight rebounds; Richie Guillaume had six points and five rebounds; Al-Samad Henderson had four points and four rebounds and Kyle Barrow added two points and two assists for the Bengals, who improved to a 9-1 record.

Wesley Lafluer had 12 points, five assists and three steals; D’Angelo Blackmand had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Henry Jean-Baptiste had six points for Orange, which moved to a 6-1 record. Zahier Childs had four points; Amand Jacques had two points and Latrell Wilson had a free throw for Orange.