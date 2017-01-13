Hitting the century mark! Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team crushes Livingston, 112-66, to move to 10-1 record

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team crushed Livingston, 112-66, at BHS.

Richie Guillaume scored 26 points; Myles Toppin had 22 points and Michael Ramos had 20 points for the Bengals, who improved to a 10-1 record with their fourth straight win.

The Bengals have scored the most game in a game in the state this season.

Al-Samad Henderson had 11 points; Francis Lorenzo had 10 points; Mayowa Akindebe and Kyle Barrow each had six points; Xavier Espinal and Gael Refuse each had four points; Isiah McCallam had two points; and Vinny Torrisi added a free throw for BHS, which led 70-36 at halftime.