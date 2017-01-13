Grace Cannon’s 28 points fuel Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team past Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon scored 28 points and added eight steals, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 49-42 win over Millburn on Jan. 12 in Millburn.

Genesis Collins had 10 points and four assists; Sarah Edmond scored seven points with eight rebounds and Kasey Coury and Jalia Santos each had two points for the Bengals, who improved to an 8-2 record.

In the previous game, Cannon had 16 points but the Bengals lost to West Orange, 64-34, Jan. 10, at West Orange. Coury had six points and Collins and Jalia Santos each had four points.