Bloomfield HS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams sweep home doubleheader

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball team swept a doubleheader at BHS on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, continuing their great seasons.

In the first game, the girls’ team defeated West Essex, 61-37, to improve to a 9-2 record.

Genesis Collins scored 20 points and fellow senior Grace Cannon had 19 points to lead the Bengals. Raquel Plata and Aicha Naouai each had seven points; Kaitlyn Martinez had five points and Jalia Santos added two points.

The boys’ team followed with a 62-20 win over Kearny for its fifth straight win to improve to an 11-1 record. Myles Toppin had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and fellow sophomore Michael Ramos also had 16 points for the Bengals. Will Robinson and Mayo Akindebe each had seven points and Richie Guillaume had six points in the win. Other scorers for BHS were Xavier Espinal and Francis Lorenzo each with three points and Al-Samad Henderson and Vinny Torrisi each with two points.