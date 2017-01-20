Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats North 13th St. Tech

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Richie Guillaume scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds; Myles Toppin had nine points and five rebounds and Kyle Barrow had nine points and three rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 55-39 home win over North 13th St. Tech on Jan. 19. Mayowa Akindebe had eight points and four rebounds. Al-Samad Henderson and Michael Ramos each had four points for the Bengals, who improved to a 13-2 record.

In earlier action,  Ramos had 12 points and four rebounds and Toppin had 11 points and seven rebounds in the 45-42 overtime loss to Verona on Jan. 17. The loss snapped the Bengals’ six-game winning streak. Guillaume had eight points and four rebounds; Francis Lorenzo had six points and three rebounds and Akindebe had four points and five rebounds.

  

