Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team piles up more wins; moves to 11-2 mark

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Livingston and North Bergen to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to a 11-2 overall record and 6-1 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

Senior guard Genesis Collins had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and senior guard Grace Cannon had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Bengals to a 43-33 divisional win at Livingston on Jan. 19.

Senior guard Jalia Santos had five points and three rebounds; sophomore Sarah Edmond posted three points and seven rebounds; junior Raquel Plata had four points and four rebounds and junior Aicha Naouai had five rebounds.

The Bengals defeated North Bergen, 37-32, Jan. 21, at BHS in a non-conference game. Collins had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; Cannon had 11 points; and Edmond had seven points and five rebounds.