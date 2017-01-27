Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team extends winning streak to six games to move to 13-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Arts and Mount St. Dominic Academy to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to a 13-2 overall record.

Grace Cannon scored 14 points, including three three-pointers, and Genesis Collins had 12 points to lead the Bengals to a 53-48 win over Arts on Jan. 24 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Aicha Naouai had eight points and five rebounds; and Toni Blandford, Kasey Courey, Raquel Plata and Jalia Santos each scored four points.

Collins scored a game-high 20 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 47-34 home win over Mount St. Dominic on Jan. 26 in a SEC-Liberty Division game. Cannon had 12 points and five assists; Blandford had six points and six rebounds; Naouai had four points and five rebounds; Courey pulled down four rebounds and Santos had two points. BHS moved to 7-1 in the SEC-Liberty Division.