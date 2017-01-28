Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Lincoln to move to 14-3 record

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Michael Ramos scored 20 points and Francis Lorenzo had 14 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 71-58 win over Lincoln of Jersey City on Friday, Jan. 27 in a non-conference game.

With the win, the Bengals improved to a 14-3 overall record.

Richie Guillaume had 13 points; and Kyle Barrow and Myles Toppin each had 11 points for the Bengals.

In their previous game, Lorenzo and Barrow each had 11 points but the Bengals lost to Barringer, 53-50, in overtime at home on Jan. 24 in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Myles Toppin scored 10 points; Mayowa Akindebe had eight points; and Michael Ramos added five points. Toppin also had 11 rebounds. Mayowa Akindebe had two points and four rebounds.