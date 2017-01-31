Lorenzo Dominguez, Kaela Edwards lead Bloomfield HS track and field at Essex County meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Lorenzo Dominguez finished in fifth place in the pole vault with a leap of 9 feet and the 4×400-meter relay team finished in third place in 3:35.90 to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ indoor track and field team at the the Essex County Championships. The pole vault competition took place Jan. 27 at Apex Vaulting in Fairfield and the other events were held Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Jersey City Armroy.

For the BHS girls’ team, Kaela Edwards finished in fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.81.