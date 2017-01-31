Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team is No. 5 seed in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Arts and Mount St. Dominic Academy to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to a 13-2 overall record.

The Bengals also are the No. 5 seed in the 43rd Essex County Tournament and will begin play in the first round on Feb. 11 against a team to be determined. The top seed is Newark Tech in the 30-team field. University is seeded second; West Orange is third and East Orange Campus is fourth.

Grace Cannon scored 14 points, including three three-pointers, and fellow senior guard Genesis Collins had 12 points to lead the Bengals to a 53-48 win over Arts on Jan. 24 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Junior Aicha Naouai had eight points and five rebounds; and sophomore Toni Blandford, senior Kasey Courey, junior Raquel Plata and senior Jalia Santos each scored four points.

Collins scored a game-high 20 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 47-34 home win over Mount St. Dominic on Jan. 26 in a SEC-Liberty Division game. Cannon had 12 points and five assists; Blandford had six points and six rebounds; Naouai had four points and five rebounds; Courey pulled down four rebounds and Santos had two points. BHS moved to 7-1 in the SEC-Liberty Division.