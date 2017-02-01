Kyle Barrow’s three-pointer lifts Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team past Millburn

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Kyle Barrow hit a three-pointer for his only points of the game to give the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team a thrilling 46-43 home win over Millburn on Jan. 31 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game on Jan. 31.

Michael Ramos had a team-high 14 points; Myles Toppin had 11 points and Francis Lorenzo and Mayowa Akindebe each had six points for the Bengals, who avenged a 42-37 loss to Millburn for their first loss of the season on Jan. 5.

The victory improved the Bengals to a 15-3 overall record and 7-2 in the division.

Bloomfield and Millburn will meet again in the Essex County Tournament first round on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m. in Millburn. Bloomfield is the No. 10 seed and Millburn is the No. 7 seed.