This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Myles Toppin scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Michael Ramos scored 17 points to lead the Bloomfield High School varsity boys’ basketball team to a 70-44 home win over Nutley in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Francis Lorenzo and Kyle Barrow each had eight points and Al-Samad Henderson had six points and five rebounds for the Bengals, who won their third straight and improved to a 16-3 record.