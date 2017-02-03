Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Nutley for its eighth straight win to move to 15-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon had 10 points and seven rebounds and Toni Blandford had seven points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 35-27 home win over Nutley on Feb. 2 in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Genesis Collins had nine points, six rebounds, three rebounds and three assists; Jayda Lee had four points and four rebounds; Camryn Referente had four ponts and Sara Edmond pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bengals, who improved to a 15-2 record with their eighth straight win. Kasey Coury had two points and three rebounds.