ECT Basketball games are set for Feb. 9, but forecasted snowstorm could alter schedule

(updated Wednesday Feb. 8, 11:52 a.m.)

The following is an annoucement from the Super Essex Conference regarding the Essex County Tournaments for Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball:

The third, and final, Preliminary Round of the Essex County Boys, and Girls, Basketball Tournaments are scheduled to be played on Thursday, February 9th.

However, weather may become a factor upsetting these plans. With snow forecast for the state on Thursday, tournament organizers are preparing to move these games to Friday, if possible, or Saturday. In the event Saturday is the day for completing the Preliminary Rounds, the First Round games, originally scheduled for Saturday, move to Tuesday, February 14th. This allows the Quarterfinals to remain, as scheduled, on Saturday, February 18th.

Here are the matchups for the third preliminary rounds:

Girls

17-Irvington at 16-Bloomfield Tech, winner 1-Newark Tech

21-Glen Ridge at 12-Cedar Grove, winner at 5-Bloomfield

25-Golda Och at 13-West Essex, winner at 4-East Orange Campus

18-Newark Academy at 15-Verona, winner at 2-University

22-Newark Collegiate at 11-Montclair Kimberley Academy, winner at 6-Montclair

19-Mount Saint Dominic Acamey at 14-Arts, winner at 3-West Orange

Boys

17-Newark Tech at 16-Weequahic, winner at 1-Newark East Side

21-Glen Ridge at 12-Christ the King Prep, winner at 5-Newark Central

20-West Essex at 13-Montclair, winner at 4-Montclair Immaculate Conception

18-East Orange Campus at 15-West Orange, winner at 2-Newark West Side

23-Nutley at 11-Verona, winner at 6-Columbia

19-Bloomfield Tech at 14-University, winner at 3-Seton Hall Prep

Other first-round games for Saturday

Girls

9-Columbia at 8-Orange

10-Nutley at 7-Millburn

Boys

9-Orange at 8-Barringer

10-Bloomfield at 7-Millburn