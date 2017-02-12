Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team falls to Millburn in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Myles Toppin scored 12 points and Kyle Barrow had six points, but the 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost at seventh-seeded Millburn, 53-36, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Bengals had their four-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 17-4 record. Francis Lorenzo and Michael Ramos each had five points and Richie Guillaume and Al-Samad Henderson each had four points for the Bengals. It was the third meeting between the teams. Millburn handed Bloomfield its first loss of the season, 42-37, Jan. 5, in Millburn in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game after the Bengals started tje season with a 6-0 record. Bloomfield won the second divisional meeting, 46-43, on a game-winning three-pointer by Barrow on Jan. 31 at BHS.

The Bengals were awaiting to find out their seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

In earlier action, Ramos scored 18 points and Guillaume had 15 points to lead the Bengals to a 52-29 home win over West Essex in a divisional game on Feb. 7. Barrow had eight points; Toppin had six points and 11 rebounds; and Mayowa Akindebe had two points and five rebounds.