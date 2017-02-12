Bloomfield’s Mike Carter looking forward to senior season for Rutgers University baseball

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mike Carter can’t wait to begin his senior season for the Rutgers University baseball team.

The Bloomfield High School graduate and Rutgers team captain has seen a lot of positive aspects in the weeks leading up to the season, which begins Friday, Feb. 17, at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. for a three-game series.

“I am very excited about this upcoming season,” said Carter to The Independent Press via twitter. “With the new addition of The Fred Hill Training Complex, we are able to get much more work done much more efficiently. We have been getting a lot of live work with a full infield. Also, we have been able to get outside for some live intra-squads when the weather is warm enough.”

Carter, a lefty hitter and thrower, has enjoyed a stellar career for the Scarlet Knights, both athletically and academically, since graduating from BHS as the Bengals all-time hitter. In 2014, he led all freshmen in the Big Ten Conference with a .316 batting average in 54 games with 52 starts in center field; was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and earned NJCBA Division I Rookie Player of the Year.

In his sophomore year in 2015, Carter played in 44 games with 43 starts in center field and was second on the team with 24 walks. A communication major, he also was named Academic All-Big Ten.

Last season, Carter started all 28 games (21 in left field, 20 in center field, six at designated hitter), was second on the team with a .367 batting average and a .432 on-base percentage; and hit .404 on balls put in play. He also was named Academic All-Big Ten.

This season, Carter hopes to have another big year that will lead to his dream of getting drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

“Personally, staying healthy is very important and I aspire to get drafted this season. It has been a lifelong dream of mine,” said Carter, a 2013 BHS graduate who also was a standout starting quarterback on the Bengals football team that finished runner-up in the state sectional football playoffs in his senior year; the Bengals’ first appearance in a state sectional championship.

Carter also wants to help the Scarlet Knights achieve their goals this season. Rutgers finished 27-28 overall last year.

“We are looking to build on our season last year,” said Carter. “We want to compete every day and make the B1G Tournament.”

Another BHS graduate on the Rutgers roster is James Torres. The 2014 BHS graduate is a redshirt sophomore pitcher. In his first year last season, the right-handed Torres made four appearances out of the bullpen with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.